Better Call Saul season 6 video: Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn set stage

In just a matter of days the Better Call Saul season 6 premiere is going to arrive on AMC

At the bottom of this article, you can get a new video featuring Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn discussing where we left off at the end of season 5. We know that Jimmy McGill is more into the world of Saul than ever and, of course, that’s exciting. However, it’s also entirely dangerous both for him and also everyone around him. He’s putting himself in a position where he can make more money and build up his name even further, but in doing so, he’s also risking his future. He’s also putting Kim in greater jeopardy.

What we’re also starting to notice is that Kim has her own fair share of darker impulses, and in some ways, they’re even more dangerous than Jimmy’s. She has more of an understanding of what is right versus wrong and frankly, it doesn’t seem to faze her all that much. Sometimes, her ability to handle some challenging situations can help Jimmy, but we imagine that here and there, it can also get him in a little bit of trouble. We have to prepare ourselves for all of this and then some as we move further into the season, which has such an unknown dark cloud hanging over it due to Kim’s status. For now, it remains very-much unclear if she is going to make it through all of this alive.

the two-episode premiere of the final season of #BetterCallSaul, April 18 at 9pm on @AMC_TV.

