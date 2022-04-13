NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 17 spoilers: Nate Getz helps Callen!

We’re thrilled to see that NCIS: Los Angeles opted to give Nate Getz a decent arc within some of season 13. His return wasn’t a one-time thing! There are some key stories coming up featuring Peter Cambor, and that includes one that will be tied very-much into Callen’s past.

For a lot of that, we turn towards season 13 episode 17 titled “Genesis,” a story that is currently set to air on Sunday, April 24. Per the synopsis below, Getz may be essential to helping Callen better understand how he was trained back when he was young:

“Genesis” – The NCIS team helps Naval intelligence officer Akhil Ali (Ashwin Gore) locate a fellow officer who went missing while recruiting foreign assets as potential sources of intelligence. Also, Callen and psychologist Nate Getz (Peter Cambor) track down a man Callen believes was present for his training when he was young, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, April 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of course, the real question that we have, both with this episode and many others this season, is how Hetty is going to factor into just about everything. We know that she was essential to Callen at a pretty early age in bringing him into this life; she knows more than just about anyone. We have to assume, of course, that Linda Hunt will have a role to play at some point before all of this story ends, but it’s mostly a matter of having to wait and see what they have planned. There are still several episodes coming up after this one, so absolutely we think there are opportunities! We’ll just need to be patient along the way.

