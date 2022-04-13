Is Roxy Sternberg leaving FBI: Most Wanted? Where is Sheryll Barnes?

Is Roxy Sternberg leaving FBI: Most Wanted? If you are wondering about that, or the whereabouts of Sheryll Barnes tonight, we are happy to help.

The first thing that we should note here is, of course, that Barnes’ exit has already been established on the CBS drama. Last week, the character decided to take time off for maternity leave. She realized more than ever how precious time was after losing Jess LaCroix, and she didn’t want to miss out on some of those important moments. New boss Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott) confirmed near the start of the episode tonight that Barnes is still on maternity leave.

With all of this said, you can probably assume here that there’s an expectation we will see the Barnes character on the show again at some point. The whole purpose of maternity leave is to spend some time away before eventually returning. The question is just when you will see the character back. We don’t think there is always a specific timetable on some of these things.

Even if Barnes is not back at work this season, we do still have all of the confidence in the world that she will return for season 4 — provided, of course, that Most Wanted gets renewed. There’s no reason to think that this won’t happen, but it’s going to take a little bit of patience on our part to get that news.

While she is away, we imagine that the writers are going to focus more on what is directly in front of us. To be specific, that will include Remy’s backstory and the relationships he develops with some other members of the team.

