This Is Us season 6 episode 13: Is Sophie at Kate’s second wedding?

Moving into This Is Us season 6 episode 13 on NBC next week, we know that Kate’s second wedding will be center stage. So what questions remain? It has a lot to do with what’s going on with some of the other characters.

Based on the promo tonight for “Day of the Wedding,” Rebecca’s condition is starting to worsen rapidly. Meanwhile, there is a bit of mystery surrounding Kevin’s date for the weekend. It seems as though it’s not Madison despite our previous hopes and expectations, so who could it be? Is Sophie a possibility?

We know that in the past, Alexandra Breckenridge’s character has been in another relationship, so we can’t sit here and say with confidence that she and Kevin are about to rekindle their love — again. However, it does very-much seem as though she will at least be at the aforementioned wedding. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Chrissy Metz confirms as much:

I mean, they’ve been trying to rekindle their friendship and yes, she will be there. It’s just we don’t know who she is going to be there with.

Given that Sophie was at the engagement party, it’s probably not that much of a surprise that she will be there. Yet, we still consider this to be a more than welcome thing to know. There are still a lot of romantic possibilities out there for Kevin, and we suppose it’s possible that he ends up with no one. He’s already said, after all, that his kids could prove to be the love of his life.

What do you think is going to happen with Kevin and Sophie, if anything, on This Is Us season 6 episode 13?

