Halo season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Another look at ‘Homecoming’

As we prepare ourselves for Halo season 1 episode 4 on Paramount+ later this week, we have to prepare for another origin story. Of course, this one isn’t quite like what we’ve seen so far.

Through the first three episodes, we’ve seen John a.k.a. Master Chief start to open up and show who he is. Meanwhile, we’ve also got a proper introduction to Halsey’s revolutionary creation in Cortana — we know the reach of things within the games, but the show hasn’t gotten to that point just yet.

Moving into “Homecoming,” what we’re going to see is John desperate to get a little more information about who he was prior to all of this starting up. What he may not expect is some of his actions starting to inspire some others. Much of this season could be about a search for identity … with also plenty of action thrown in. Sure, a lot of that is necessary for a show called Halo, but you also want to ensure that viewers care about some of these characters as well.

Below, you can check out the full Halo season 1 episode 4 synopsis with a little more insight as to what’s coming:

Guided by his visions, John takes Halsey and Cortana back to where it all began, looking for answers from his past. With Soren along for protection, Kwan goes in search of an army. Meanwhile John’s behavior inspires another Spartan to begin a journey of self-discovery. And Miranda discovers a possible link between the artifact and something much larger.

To think that in a lot of ways, this is where the story is really just getting started. We think the storytellers here are spending a lot of time setting things up because they know how explosive things will be down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Halo right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Halo season 1 episode 4 when it arrives next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — that’s the best way to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







