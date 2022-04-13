The Good Doctor season 5 episode 15 promo: Shaun, Lea, & reality TV?

Next week’s The Good Doctor season 5 episode 15 could bring Shaun and Lea closer to their big wedding day. However, it could also leave us with a lot of different questions as to how they got there, and also how many people could end up watching the show in the end.

At first, the promo below for “My Way” feels like your standard unexpected case — a patient arrives at the hospital in an iron lung, and it’s actually Lea who is able to help her thanks to her mechanical skills. That’s a surprise, and we get another one courtesy of a patient’s niece. As it turns out, she is a producer behind a Hulu series about atypical couples and their weddings. (There’s obviously a little bit of meta-content in here given that The Good Doctor actively streams on Hulu.)

So will Shaun and Lea want to take part in this? We’re sure that there are some advantages. The series could help to pay for the wedding, and it could also get the word out there in a positive way about their relationship. However, there are also real risks. While the producer feels genuine, it’s very hard to completely give the metaphorical pen over to someone else to craft your story. It could end up generalizing who Shaun is or causing him a great deal of stress. It’s not something that either one of them need.

While both Freddie Highmore and Paige Spara’s characters are well aware of Shaun’s autism, it’s also not something that they actively think about every minute. We don’t think they view themselves or their relationship as special; they’re just two people who love each other. That’s just another thing that they have to weigh as this series would equal a lot more attention around them at all times.

What do you think will happen on The Good Doctor season 5 episode 15 next week?

Do you think that Shaun will actually want to sign on for this? What about Lea? Share now in the comments, and keep coming back for some other information. (Photo: ABC.)

