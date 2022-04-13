The Thing About Pam season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?

With tonight’s finale in mind, can you expect The Thing About Pam season 2 in any shape or form? Is tonight really the end?

For a lot of shows out there, we do think you have to do some sort of deep dive in order to figure this out. However, that is 100% not the case here. We can go ahead and say that there’s not going to be a season 2 because there was never a plan to be one. This show, based on a true story, was meant from the start to be a limited series at NBC, and a journey somewhat off the beaten path for them.

Technically, you can argue that there could be potential for more story down the road given that Pam Hupp is still alive. However, she is also incarcerated and we’re not sure how exactly you’d have a reason or a justification to bring it back.

Commercially, we know already that there is no real reason to do this. This show averaged only a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 2.6 million live viewers a week. We admire NBC taking a chance on this, but this is not the sort of show that typically fares well on broadcast television. There’s a reason why the majority of these, whether it be The Dropout, WeCrashed, or Dopesick, end up on streaming services. They are all more accustomed to the limited-series model and they’re also more okay with viewers discovering and/or enjoying some of their shows over time. They just have a far different programming strategy by and large.

We do hope that NBC does at least take more chances like this, especially if they can find a way to get more big names like Renee Zellweger. She brought an instant amount of credibility to The Thing About Pam that it would not have had otherwise.

