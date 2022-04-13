Is Malcolm-Jamal Warner leaving The Resident, role of AJ ‘The Raptor’?

Is Malcolm-Jamal Warner leaving The Resident, and should you be worried about the future of AJ “The Raptor” Austin after tonight’s episode?

From our vantage point, we wouldn’t be altogether worried about the future of AJ the character. Instead, we’d be more concerned about what is going to be coming up for his mother. We’re seeing that her health is starting to deteriorate and with that come some hard choices about the future. The synopsis for next week’s episode indicates that he is going to take some time away from Chastain, and the priority there will be caring for her. If she is near the end of her life, absolutely he will want to be there in whatever way that he can.

Just know in advance that regardless of if AJ is at Chastain or not, there is no evidence that Warner is taking off from the show. If so, it’d be a really hard pill to swallow given that we lost Nic at the start of the season and Trevor’s run as a major character ended a little faster than we ever would have expected. We need to still have AJ around!

We just don’t see this storyline being all that much around whether or not the character will take off from the show. Instead, it’s about AJ facing a patient who he can’t ultimately help, and it being one of the most important people in his entire life. The emotional stress of all of this is going to take a toll on him; we’ve seen some of that already, and more than likely, it is going to continue.

