Yellowstone season 5: More news on a filming start date!

In the past, we’ve reported that Yellowstone season 5 filming is going to start up at the end of May. Now, we come bearing further specifics!

In a recent post on Instagram, actor Forrie J. Smith (who plays Lloyd) indication that production on the latest batch of episodes will kick off around the middle of the month. That gives you a solid time-frame to be excited about as opposed to the entirety of the month.

When the cast and crew return, we’re sure that they are going to hit the ground running telling some exciting, ambitious stories about the future of the ranch. We know already that season 5 is going to be structured a little differently from what we’ve seen in the past. There are going to be two batches of episodes bringing the total order to 14; the first part could air at some point in the summer! This gives the Paramount Network more of their top-rated show, which also a larger platform to promote some other parts of the extended universe. The success of 1883 showed there’s still a demand for more of this franchise, which makes sense given that Westerns in general are not altogether widespread.

With this filming start date in mind, it’s our feeling that come early June, we could at least get a few more teases as to what’s going to be coming … even if we don’t expect too many major spoilers. At least production doesn’t have to be as secretive this time as season 4, when there was that major cliffhanger revolving around John, Kayce, and Beth where all of their futures were in jeopardy.

Hopefully, news on a formal premiere date will follow up the start of production — just give us something more to look forward to!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What are you most hoping for when it comes to the story of Yellowstone season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







