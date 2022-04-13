FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 18 spoilers: Remy Scott’s next case

Are you curious to learn a little more about FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 18? Following the arrival of Dylan McDermott, it’s possible the show will start to settle back into a rhythm. Of course it may take some time for Remy Scott to feel at home, but he’ll probably do his best to build up the camaraderie.

Of course, we don’t exactly think that there’s going to be a lot of time for teambuilding exercises or other stuff in that vein. Instead, the focus of the upcoming “Reaper” is going to be another dangerous case that tests much of the team in some pretty surprising ways. For some more thoughts on that, plus a personal storyline to go along with it, just take a look at the synopsis below:

“Reaper” – Remy and the team investigate the homicides of two Army veterans in a murder spree connected to their time in Afghanistan. Also, Hana receives surprising news about her birth mother, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Since FBI: Most Wanted is not going to be the sort of show to randomly take a deep dive on a character like Remy within a single episode, it’s our hope that we’re going to see the show over time give us a few new tidbits about him and what makes him so interesting. This is a guy who is obviously going to be good at his job, but what are his flaws? How will he get along long-term with some of the other agents? These are things that absolutely need to still be figured out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 18?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







