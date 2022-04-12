Black-ish season 8 episode 13 spoilers: The series finale…

Next week on Black-ish season 8 episode 13, you are going to see a story that is far from your ordinary half-hour. This is the series finale, and it’s an emotional send-off to Dre, Bow, and so many other characters you have come to love over the years.

So what should you know about this episode in advance? The title for it is “Homegoing,” and we’ve got a good sense already that there are going to be some surprising twists and turns you see throughout. It is going to be a celebration of everything you have seen on the series over the years, but also still a story about change. No person ever finds themselves in the same place forever, and that is something that multiple characters will be processing within this episode.

For a few more thoughts on all of this, be sure to check out the full Black-ish season 8 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Homegoing” – As Pops and Ruby prepare to move away, Dre and Bow consider if they should make a big life change as well. Grappling with this idea at work, Dre receives some unexpected advice from Simone Biles, who tells him to follow his heart. The Johnsons prepare for their goodbyes in the series finale of the beloved comedy series “black-ish,” airing TUESDAY, APRIL 19 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the next day.

Is this the end of the entire franchise?

Not entirely. If you have not heard already, Grown-ish has already been renewed for another season and moving forward, Junior is going to have a more prominent role there as the story shifts over to being about his life. We know that Zoey is still involved, and we tend to imagine that there will be opportunities to see at least a few of the characters from the flagship show again down the road. After all, it’d be a disappointment not to!

