Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC, finally back with season 4?

Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Is the medical drama finally returning from a long hiatus with season 4 episode 16?

Odds are, you’ve started to see a little more in the way of promotional material for the Ryan Eggold drama, and all of that may help to stoke the metaphorical flame and generate some excitement that it’s about to come back on the air. We wish that it was but, unfortunately, that’s not going to be the case tonight. Instead, we’re going to be stuck waiting until we get around to April 19 to see the show back. Luckily, it does seem like it’s going to be returning with some humor — at least if the latest synopsis below is to be believed:

04/19/2022 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : The New Amsterdam team goes out for a night of karaoke and drinking, but must face the consequences at work the next day. Iggy helps a mysterious patient confront a past trauma. Reynolds and Dr. Malvo discuss their future. Leyla gives Bloom some bad news. TV-14

We know that in the midst of all of this, the primary goal for Dr. Max Goodwin is still going to be the same: He is going to do more or less whatever he can to ensure that New Amsterdam itself gets back to its primary mission under his watch. We know that he’s in a tough spot working at the clinic, but this is the only way he can foresee being able to take on Dr. Fuentes. Hopefully, she is unseated by the end of the season. With us being more than aware now that there is only one season left after this one, time is really of the essence to make major changes at the hospital! Let’s cross our fingers and hope that it happens…

