NCIS season 19: Sean Murray on difference between Parker, Gibbs

NCIS season 19 is going to be coming on CBS this Monday after a wait the past couple of weeks — so what sort of good stuff can you expect?

When it comes to the team itself, all signs point to opportunities to get to see them grow a little more as a unit. While NCIS as an institution has been around forever, Jessica Knight first came on the show at the end of last season; meanwhile, we just met Alden Parker this past fall. We’re still getting to know these people and how they mix together! It’s going to take time for things to feel like a well-oiled machine.

One thing you can expect with the show moving forward is for them to continue to differentiate Parker from Gibbs, both in terms of who he is and the dynamic with the team. Speaking on all of this further to TV Insider, here is some of what Sean Murray had to say on the subject:

“I think we have something different going on … Instead of family structure with a paternal figure, [we’ve] got something where it’s more equal.”

Gibbs was someone who’d been so long with NCIS that he more or less had everything figured out. That may not be 100% the case with Parker, and we could see him continue to learn from the team just as much as the team learns from him.

