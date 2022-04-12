The Resident season 5 episode 19 spoilers: With AJ away…

The Resident season 5 episode 19 is going to be coming on Fox next week, and there are a few different things we have to think about here.

So where do we start? One natural place is, of course, thinking about who won’t be around Chastain for a good chunk of what’s ahead: AJ. For a good chunk of this season, he’s been trying to figure out the right end-of-life care for his mother. He has to prepare for some really hard decisions and moving into this upcoming episode, he will be off to care for her. This could be one of the bigger stories for Malcolm-Jamal Warner on this season. Beyond just that, though, you’ll also see the hospital scramble to keep chugging along without him. The Raptor is such a big part of what they do and while they all may know that, it doesn’t quite make his exit any easier.

Below, you can check out the full The Resident season 5 episode 19 synopsis with some other information about where the story could go from here:

With Raptor on leave to take care of his mother, the hospital scrambles to stay organized without him. Meanwhile, a camping trip leaves a patient with a fatal disease that none of the doctors have seen before. Then, Bell and Kit devise a plan to help their case with the Medical Board in the all-new “All We Have Is Now” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, April 19 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-519) (TV-14 L, V)

Of course, we know that there’s going to be some big stuff as we get closer to the end of the season! There are still a handful of episodes to come, though, so you don’t have to worry about a final curtain call just yet. (There’s a good chance that it will also be coming back for another season.)

