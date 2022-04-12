Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Are we going to have a chance to dive into season 6 episode 12? We know that there are huge things coming for Kate and Toby, and it’s mostly a matter of when we get to the see them.

Well, the following news we have may be good and bad depending on your point of view: There is a new episode tonight. For those who are dreading the divorce of Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan’s characters, that may make you dread what’s coming up. The split is coming, and it’s seemingly coming up soon.

Watch our This Is Us preview for “Katoby” leading into tonight! We dive into a ton of major events within, plus share some last-minute theories. Once you watch, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to stay up-to-date on all things TV.

If you haven’t seen the This Is Us season 6 episode 12 synopsis yet, it sets the stage for some of what’s coming: “04/12/2022 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Kate and Toby’s relationship evolves over a few years. TV-PG”

It’s clear on the basis of this alone that these two characters will be done by the time this episode wraps, especially since we’re going to be seeing the second wedding prominently in episode 13. That means that there’s a lot of Kate and Phillip coming, and it’s absolutely our hope that there are some stories ahead for Toby that are exciting and interesting in their own right. (Of course, he’s not in the Big Three, so we don’t necessarily expect that it’s going to be front and center for anything — we still have a lot of stories to tell for Kevin and Randall, as well.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news related to This Is Us and the road ahead these next several weeks

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







