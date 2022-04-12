Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Tommy’s crisis

In just a matter of days you’re going to see Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 10 on Starz, and we hope that the show manages to be as action-packed and intense as it looks to be on paper. “Family Business” is the title for this episode, and we’ve already gotten a good sense of some of the major twists that are coming.

Take, for starters, the showdown between Tommy, Mirkovic, and also the Flynn family. The CBI, more than likely, also has a significant role to play in here as well — where they stand could very well end up turning the tide.

Today, we’ve obtained the full Power Book IV: Force season 1 finale synopsis; it does a great job of setting the stage:

Decisions are made by those closest to Tommy, which could leave him powerless; when the gangs face off, truths come to light, shifting the power of the drug game; this battle may be over, but the war is far from won.

What are some of these decisions? We of course wonder if it could be tied to something that either JP or Liliana does. Yet, the reality in our mind is that it’s hard to imagine anyone doing anything to this guy that stops him dead in his tracks. Tommy’s a determined guy, and we know already he values everything he’s done here greatly. This is the first time he’s ever built something that is fully his own after collaborating with Ghost for much of what they did on the original show.

