Better Call Saul season 6 spoilers: Bob Odenkirk on great Kim ‘mystery’

With the premiere of Better Call Saul season 6 less than a week away, are all eyes going to be Kim Wexler. Should they be? This is one of the characters who faces an uncertain future, and her story has gotten increasingly more exciting and mysterious as time has gone by.

At this point, we feel like Kim’s at this point where she’s tired of following the rules since it hasn’t gotten her where she’d like. She’s also clearly with Jimmy, so there has to be a part of her, somewhere deep down, who enjoys being a bit of a rebel!

Where things get interesting in regards to Kim’s season 6 story is hearing Bob Odenkirk talk a little more about it. Just look at some of his comments in a new TV Insider interview on this very subject:

“Kim is the mystery … We’ve established in this series, that she is tickled at the very least, by breaking the law and breaking the rules.”

“…Jimmy just does it as a matter of course. He perceives it as just a choice you can make and has a real hard time seeing the consequences of any of this stuff until it’s too late … [Kim is more aware of] the consequences, but also in certain moods, she’s more delighted by them.”

All of this is true, and all of it makes us all the more concerned as to what will happen to Rhea Seehorn’s character at the very end. It’s not that hard to imagine she gets herself into a situation that she fundamentally cannot escape from, no matter how hard she wants to.

