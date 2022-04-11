Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Season 5 episode 14 preview

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be seeing season 5 episode 14 on in a matter of hours?

If you’ve seen some of the previews already for “Potluck,” then you probably know that we’re getting a totally out there (but also entertaining) episode … and we can tell you that it is coming on the air tonight! What makes this particular story so strange is that for a good chunk of the episode, a number of the doctors will be drugged after a potluck dinner goes terribly awry. This forces characters to work together in a way they aren’t used to — and, of course, that signals some conflict.

To get a few more details all about what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full The Good Doctor season 5 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Potluck” – When someone mistakenly brings a hallucinogen-laced dish to the hospital’s company potluck, much of the hospital staff and doctors are incapacitated — leaving doctors Murphy, Glassman and Allen forced to take on all the hospital’s cases, further exacerbating Dr. Murphy and Dr. Glassman’s conflicting work styles on an all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, APRIL 11 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

One of the things that we’re sure the writers are loving the chance to do in this story is find new ways to challenge some of your favorites. That’s something that every long-term drama series needs and while Shaun and Glassman are friends, that doesn’t always mean that they are the perfect colleagues.

Will this story be wrapped up at the end of the episode? Probably, but we don’t think that rules out the possibility that extends beyond this in some surprising and interesting ways. Just go ahead and keep your eyes peeled…

