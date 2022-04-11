All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Helping Damon

All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 8 is slated to be coming onto The CW next week. Do you want to learn a little bit more about it now? The title of “Just a Friend” is a pretty clear indicator that this hour will be about relationships — not only that, but different reactions to relationships. Simone’s going to do her best to be a good friend and then some for Damon, who is going to be going through a pretty emotional situation in this hour.

Meanwhile, Thea and Nathaniel are going to find themselves in a tricky situation on-campus. Just in case you wanted an episode of the spin-off that mixes together college life and powerful stuff beyond it, this one could be for you.

If you do want a few more official details now via the network, go ahead and check out the full All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

EVOLVING RELATIONSHIPS – When Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) goes home for a quick trip to get answers from his father about his adoption, Simone (Geffri Maya) drops everything to be his support system. Thea (Camille Hyde) and Nathaniel (guest star Rhoyle Ivy King) immerse themselves in sorority life by helping with the gala, but they discover sorority politics are no joke. JR (Sylvestor Powell) knows what he wants now and is ready to fight for it and Keisha (Netta Walker) helps push Cam (Mitchell Edwards) out of his comfort zone. Meanwhile, Amara (Kelly Jenrette) fights for her job as a video of her criticizing Bringston surfaces. Dawn Wilkinson directed the episode written by Megan McNamara (#108). Original airdate 4/18/2022. Every episode of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

