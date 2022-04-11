All American season 4 episode 15 spoilers: Spencer seeks out NIL deals

Next week on All American season 4 episode 15, we’re going to see the CW series venture into some pretty topical stuff. After all, NIL deals will be a big part of the story that is coming up!

For those who are not extremely familiar with what’s going on with college sports these days, athletes have been authorized that they can profit off of their name, imagine, and likeness — it’s a change from what was going on in previous years.

For a young athlete like Spencer, these opportunities are well worth pursuing. He has a chance to make his life a little bit easier, so why not jump on that? Well, the problem is that not all of them may be precisely what they appear to be on the surface. Athletes obviously deserve to be paid for their contributions, but it takes time and care. There’s a reason why Olivia is working so hard on her piece! In the end, it feels like you’re going to get NIL from all perspectives in this episode, plus also some personal stories mixed in here at the same time.

To get a few more details on what you can expect to see here, be sure to check out the full All American season 4 episode 15 synopsis below:

IT’S NOT ALL WHAT IT SEEMS – After Spencer (Daniel Ezra) sees some teammates landing lucrative NIL deals, his ambitions for them continues to grow. Jordan’s (Michael Evans Behling) new friendship with some teammates becomes more complicated than he imagined. Olivia (Samantha Logan) gets a new perspective for her NIL piece after not giving up and following her gut. Asher (Cody Christian) and the crew get a new perspective about their group dynamic from an outsider. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) jumps to conclusions while protecting someone at her new job. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty. (#415). Original airdate 4/18/2022.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to All American right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to All American season 4 episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







