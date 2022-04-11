The Resident season 5 episode 18 video: Conrad looks into prescriptions

Tomorrow night on Fox you will have a chance to see The Resident season 5 episode 18 and with that, a direct continuation to a story from earlier this season!

If you remember, Dr. Conrad Hawkins is dealing with what has to be a pretty frustrating situation on all accounts. After all, there have been a number of fraudulent prescriptions being written under his name, and he is trying his very best to figure out what to do about it. The problem with a situation like this, unfortunately, is that there are no easy answers. Instead, this is just something that will play out over time and he’ll have to do what he can to dig for answers.

This is, in the end, much of what Matt Czuchry’s character is doing in the sneak peek below (via TV Insider). You can see him trying to confront a pharmacist in an attempt to get some more answers as to what is really going on here. Unfortunately, we don’t think that he is getting any of the answers/information he was hoping for. Instead, we see the pharmacist walk away and behind closed doors, we learn that there is in fact something more happening here. This is a complicated situation that could take some time to unravel, and there is a possibility that he could make a few more enemies in the process. Just remember everything that Cade went through in the past!

It does seem like Conrad will have to wait to get further answers; while he is trying to unravel this situation, he gets a call indicating that he’s needed for an emergency out in the field.

Related – Be sure to get some more information on what lies ahead

What are you the most curious to see in regards to The Resident season 5 episode 18?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around — that’s the best way to ensure you do not miss any other updates on the series. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







