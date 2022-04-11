Better Call Saul season 6 spoilers: Are there still any surprises?

What should you be prepared for when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6? We know that it may be hard to imagine that there are a lot of surprises left, but there could very well be. Remember that there are question marks still around Kim and some other characters, plus what’s going to be happening to Jimmy / Saul down the road in what we like to call the Cinnabon timeline.

If one actor on the AMC show is to be believed, you could have a shocked facial expression for a good chunk of what lies ahead!

Speaking at the recent premiere event for the final season, Luis Moncada had a pretty amusing comment about what viewers can expect to see — check that out in the video at the bottom of this article.

Moncada, for the record, also notes that this final season is “the best one.” Given that he’s had a role to play for a good chunk of the entire franchise, that is particularly high praise. We almost look at season 6 personally as a culmination of two different shows. It may not be the story of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman anymore, but these two men do have an impact on who Saul becomes and where he ends up. So much of Better Call Saul is about how he ends up in a spot where he meets them, and how everything starts to spiral even further out of control.

What sort of surprises are you hoping to see as we move into Better Call Saul season 6?

