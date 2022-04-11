Power Book IV: Force season 1 finale: Could Kate Egan appear?

As we prepare ourselves for the Power Book IV: Force season 1 finale this weekend, we have to be prepared for big surprises! Of course, there are a number of different ways that some of these could materialize.

First and foremost, there’s the possibility that a major character could be killed off at some point before the season wraps. Given that Walter, Vic, and Claudia Flynn are all seemingly after Tommy Egan, it’s fair to guess that at least one of them could fall by the wayside. The same could go for either Jenard or Diamond on the CBI side. Technically, D-Mac’s life is already in danger after being shot, so there is a reason to worry about him.

For the sake of this article, though, we want to pose the question about characters showing up as opposed to characters being killed off. Is there a chance that Kate Egan materializes before things tie together? It feels inevitable that she will show up eventually.

After all, remember this first and foremost: Kate was called recently by her son JP, who wants of course answers from her on the past. If she has a way to exploit Tommy, she’s going to take advantage of it and that opportunity could now present itself. Tommy warned JP about his mom and he didn’t listen, and all of this could be foreshadowing. We could easily see her turning up as a possible cliffhanger to lead into season 2, but we’ll have to wait and see more on that.

As for some other possible cameos, we remain curious about 2-Bit, but we should note that Tommy hasn’t returning to New York yet to handle Tariq on Ghost. With that in mind, we have to think that the entirety of this season is set prior to the events of the Ghost season 1 finale — which means that 2-Bit would still be in New York trying to extort Michael Rainey Jr.’s character.

