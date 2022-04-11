Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? After a one-week hiatus, are we going to be seeing this show plus 9-1-1: Lone Star officially back on the air? We know that we’d like to see new episodes more or less through the bulk of the rest of the season.

Luckily, this is where we do come bearing a good bit of good news! You are going to see both episodes back after a one-week break, and you can be assured that there is a good bit of drama unfolding all across the board here. Eddie will reach a major point in his journey, Owen Strand’s relationship is in jeopardy, and Chimney is coming back to the 118. There’s a lot to be excited about from top to bottom with both of these shows!

To better set the stage, we’ve got some synopses for both series below that are well-worth checking out, as well as some promos at the bottom of this article.

9-1-1 season 5 episode 13 – Athena investigates a robbery at a gas station that takes an unexpected turn when the would-be victim turns the tables on her assailant. Meanwhile, Bobby and the 118 race to rescue a novice diver who panics while in a shark cage, and a house sitter terrified of spiders. Then, Eddie reaches his breaking point, Chimney returns to the 118 and Maddie shares some news with Buck, who realizes he has to come clean with Taylor in the all-new “Fear-o-Phobia” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, April 11 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-512) (TV-14 L, V)

9-1-1 season 3 episode 13 – The members of the 126 race to find, and then save, a mystery victim in a car crash. Meanwhile, Owen faces a crisis in his relationship with Catherine. Tommy goes on a first date and Carlos is surprised when he meets T.K.’s AA sponsor in the all-new “Riddle of the Sphynx” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, April 11 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-313) (TV-14 D, L, V)

