Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony & a secret power

The Big Brother Canada 10 live feeds have been down for a good period of time over the past 24 hours, and trust us, we have a lot to say about that in this piece! Before we do, though, let’s get into the results of the Veto Ceremony.

If you missed it, Gino is Head of Household, he nominated Summer and Moose, and his hope was to nominate Marty initially after the Power of Veto Competition. However, all of that had to change after Haleena won the Veto. She opted to not use it today, which means that either Moose or Summer will be evicted. Moose is the easier target right now, though Summer is very dangerous given how smart and intuitive a social player she is.

Where things could have gotten a little haywire is the presence of a secret power that apparently emerged this weekend, and it sounds like this was some sort of Veto that could have been played after Haleena made her choice. Whoever won it, however, chose to not use it.

What bums us out at the moment is not being able to see any of this process go down on the feeds. A big part of what makes gameplay so exciting with this franchise is figuring how what makes the wheels turn over time. It would be nice to know not only who won this, but how they landed on the choice to not use it given that Marty was such an easy target. That decision-making process will almost certainly be whittled down on Wednesday’s new episode. We do feel like we’re probably preaching to the choir on all of this, given that the majority of Big Brother Canada fans agree that the feeds are down far too frequently. We’re not paying for them, though, so there’s no real obligation for them to be run 24/7.

Related – Here’s why Haleena did not use her Veto today

Who do you want to see stay in Big Brother Canada this week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







