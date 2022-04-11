Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Are we finally going to see the crime procedural back from its recent hiatus with more content?

It certainly goes without saying that we’d like the show back sooner rather than later, and the good news is that you will see it soon! Unfortunately, “soon” just does not mean tonight. This is the final week of a planned hiatus, and it is due to the presence of the CMT Music Awards on the schedule. The entire Monday lineup will return in just seven days on Monday, April 18.

To help tide you over today, we can at least offer up some more insight on season 19 episode 18, which carries with it the title of “Last Dance.” Just look at the synopsis below in the event that you have not seen it yet:

“Last Dance” – When an infamous arms dealer, Reymundo Diaz (Joseph Melendez), is released from prison and bodies start piling up, Torres is forced to face the repercussions of his actions during an undercover operation he worked on years ago, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, April 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Laura San Giacomo returns as Dr. Grace Confalone.

Seeing Dr. Grace back again is obviously exciting, but we’re still a little ambivalent about the potential romance with Parker that was subtly teased near the end of last episode. Does the character really need a love interest right now?

