This Is Us season 6 episode 12 photo: Kate, Phillip, & karaoke!

When This Is Us season 6 episode 12 arrives on NBC tomorrow night, you are going to see a new side of Kate and Phillip. Apparently, this is also one that involves the two of them doing karaoke.

The image above is one of the latest looks that we have from the upcoming “Katoby,” and it shows the two of them having a good time seemingly performing “Tubthumping” by the band Chumbawamba. It’s such a totally random song for them to be performing, but it also feels like perfect nostalgia for characters their age. Both of them should remember pretty vividly when this song was a pretty enormous hit.

We know that the bulk of this episode (the 100th episode, by the way) is going to be spent watching Kate and Toby move towards a divorce, but we do think it’s going to double as a chance to get to know the Kate – Phillip relationship a little bit better as well. Given that the two are going to be married at some point down the road, it is essential that we start to get to know more about the connection these two characters have.

Over the past few months we’ve said a few times that the most important thing is that Kate and Toby find happiness, and 100% we continue to stand by this. We know that these two are in the midst of a difficult, emotional journey, and our hope is that the writers reinforce that this does not have to end in misery for either one of them.

