9-1-1 season 5 episode 12 video: Buck tells Maddie about Taylor

After a one-week break 9-1-1 season 5 episode 12 is airing on Fox later tonight, so why not take a look at what’s ahead?

Well, the sneak peek below (via TVLine) puts the focus primarily on Buck as he tries his best to contend with asking Taylor to live together. He did this after he and Lucy kissed, and this was a way to him to avoid the serious subject at hand. Also, there’s another issue at the center of everything here: A strong desire to not be alone. This is absolutely something that is plaguing his mind and at a certain point, he will have to contend with this.

At this very moment, it feels like this time could be now based on the conversation he has with Maddie. She remains him of some of his fears and tendencies, and he knows deep down that this is probably the perfect time to break the trend. Whether or not he does that remains to be seen, but we don’t think that Buck is going to spend the rest of this season intentionally keeping this from his girlfriend. Doing that is fundamentally just cruel, and we don’t think that in his heart Buck is a cruel person, even if he does have his flaws. Something like that would be out of character for him so deep down, we think that he’s going to figure out what the right thing to do is here and embrace that.

As for what some of the fallout could be, it’s absolutely going to be serious — there’s a good chance that he and Taylor could be done for good! There are consequences to his actions, and he needs to both understand and prepare for that.

