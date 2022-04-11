Cobra Kai season 5 spoilers: Show EP on Hilary Swank possibilities

Cobra KaiIs there a chance that Hilary Swank turns up on Cobra Kai season 5 as Julie Pierce? We know that she’s been atop many wish-lists for a while.

What we personally think this appearance would offer is a form of redemption. The Next Karate Kid was hardly a success, and received poor reviews from critics and many audiences alike. It does still have its fans, though, and for some of them, seeing Pierce again could be a treat. Sometimes, coming back to something years after the fact is a way to see someone in a whole new light. It’s also of course worth noting that Swank is a particularly big name now; The Next Karate Kid is actually considered by many to be her breakout role.

Of course, trying to get anyone affiliated with Cobra Kai to confirm or deny anything with Swank is a near-impossible task. Yet, in a new Contenders interview over at Deadline, here is some of what co-creator Hayden Schlossberg had to say on the subject:

“I always say if you’re a fan of The Next Karate Kid and you want to see Julie Pierce who Hilary Swank played … we’re the show to watch to see if that happens.”

Our feeling on a lot of this, at least right now, is pretty simple: We think that an appearance from Hilary is something that would be great in a potential season 6 of the show. We already know that Daniel is looking to bring more to Miyagi-do and she has a history there. However, season 5 has already filmed and unless nothing magically leaked out, we haven’t heard anything about a cameo as of now.

