Winning Time season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Magic vs. Bird

Next week on Winning Time season 1 episode 7, you will see the early days of one of the biggest basketball feuds of all time.

If you love the sport, there is a pretty good chance that you love Magic vs. Bird. There are few other showdowns quite like them. The two battled it out for years, and you can consider this upcoming episode to be somewhat of an origin story. To go along with that, Dr. Buss will have to confront a wide array of losses — with every success comes failure, and you are going to be seeing a good many of them on the show in general coming up.

To get a few more details on some of the story ahead, go ahead and check out the full Winning Time season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

As Buss clashes with West, Earvin attempts to reconnect with loved ones, before squaring off against Larry Bird.

The line in there about Earvin is incredibly important — especially, of course, the fact that he’s called Earvin. That is a part of him that can easily get lost within all of the Magic Johnson hype, and there are only so many who know the pre-Lakers version of who he was. This is one of the exciting things about this show; even if it’s a dramatization and not everything may be 100% accurate, we do think there are at least attempts to get to the heart of who some of these players are.

In the event you didn’t know, this season isn’t going to be the last time you get to learn about these people and the Lakers at large; after all, Winning Time has already been renewed for a season 2!

