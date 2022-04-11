Blue Bloods season 12 episode 19 photo: What’s wrong with Henry?

The bad news when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12 episode 19 is that you’re going to be waiting a good while to see it. How long are we talking? Well, for now “Tangled Up in Blue” is currently set to air on Friday, April 29.

Now, we have to move to the worse news — after all, it appears as though there is a significant crisis coming with Henry at the center of it. The synopsis for this particular episode noted that Frank is dealing with a “troubling” medical diagnosis for his father. Unfortunately, there isn’t anything further out there about what’s going on with him or if the character will end up okay, but we’re optimistic.

So what do we think the writers are trying to show with this story revolving around Len Cariou’s character? It could just be about something that many people Frank’s age start to think about seriously: Caring for their ailing loved ones late in life. There are a lot of difficult decisions that have to be made. For much of Frank’s life, he was able to rely on his father for love and support; now, the tables are in some ways turned.

Could this story continue into the finale the following week? We certainly would not rule that out for a number of different reasons. For starters, Blue Bloods occasionally does stories that have some through-lines over the final episodes. Also, the medical condition of a character like Henry will likely not improve overnight. It may not be something we hear about every week, but it could define a part of the story for a good bit of time moving forward. Be prepared for anything in this episode, and get some tissues just in case.

