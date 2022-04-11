The Simpsons season 33 episode 18 return date over at Fox

Following what you see on the air tonight, are you curious to learn The Simpsons season 33 episode 18 return date at Fox? Want to get some more news all about it?

The first thing we should note is that (unfortunately) there is yet another hiatus coming up on the network. After what you see tonight, you will be waiting until Sunday, April 24 to see what’s coming up next. Is this frustrating? Sure, but we can’t say it’s out of the ordinary for this show at all.

Here’s the good news: This should be the final hiatus of the season! Once we see the comedy return to Fox with “My Octopus and a Teacher,” there will be more new ones every Sunday until we get to the finale. That is currently set to air, for the record, on Sunday, May 22. (There’s no real reason to be worried about life beyond this, as The Simpsons has already been renewed for another season.)

Want to get more info now story-wise? Below, you can check out the full The Simpsons season 33 episode 18 synopsis with more news all about what lies ahead:

Bart can’t control his feelings when he gets a new teacher. Meanwhile, Lisa befriends an octopus in the all-new “My Octopus and a Teacher” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, April 24 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3311) (TV-PG L, V)

Nothing in this episode feels altogether unexpected for this show, though it absolutely does feel like both of these stories could lead to some insane consequences. Since when does an octopus act super-friendly? There’s a reason that they aren’t considered your average everyday pet…

For some bonus scoop, here’s a first look at the May 1 episode, as well:

When Lisa joins the high school marching band, she finds an unlikely mentor in Shauna Chalmers. Meanwhile, Homer becomes a craft beer brewer in the all-new “Girls Just Shauna Have Fun” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, May 1 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3312) (TV-PG D, L, V)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Simpsons right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Simpsons season 33 episode 18?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to also come back for even more updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







