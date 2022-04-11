Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, April 10?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Are you going to be seeing more late-night comedy at the end of primetime?

We keep expecting another hiatus to come around the corner at just about any moment, but here’s what we can say on that subject: It’s not here yet. We have another new episode instead! There is an installment coming tonight at 11:00 p.m. Eastern time, and that was confirmed by the show in a post on Twitter below. In so many ways, it’s rather unusual that there actually IS a new episode of the show on at its “normal” start time.

As for what you can expect to see on the series in a few hours, we don’t think that there is one individual headline that will take center stage. The ongoing crisis in Europe will be a part of it, as will the Senate formally confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Beyond just that, we could get a handful of surprises before eventually getting in to the main segment. So long as you love Last Week Tonight, we have a good feeling that you’ll love whatever is coming up right now.

What we hope is that the show continues to go in the direction that we saw last week, where we saw the big segment about trucking that was both unexpected and also informative at the same exact time. This show is almost always better when they venture off the beaten path and we actually learn something within all of the humor. We tend to think that this is one of the reasons why this show has so many Emmys; it finds a way to surprise with its near-constant humor.

Tonight’s show starts at 11pm! That’s right, no weird minutes this week!!! Will we miss the thrill of starting at 11:03, or 11:07? Of course! So unpredictable! Makes us feel alive. But the silver lining is………ok, honestly, we don't see one. We like the weird minutes. — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) April 10, 2022

