The Walking Dead season 11 episode 17 return date chatter at AMC

Following tonight’s big episode over at AMC, are you curious to learn a little bit more about The Walking Dead season 11 episode 17? When is the series going to return over at AMC?

The first order of business that we have to report here is pretty simple: There is no installment next week, the week after, or the week after that. Episode 16 marks the formal conclusion of part 2 and ultimately, part 3 should be here a little bit later this year.

Given that the second part of the final season just concluded, you can’t be that shocked that the network is making you wait a little while for more information or a return date. Our expectation at the moment is that we’ll see the rest of the series in the fall. There are eight episodes left and with that in mind, there’s a lot of different stuff the writers are going to bring to the table. More than likely, we’re going to be seeing some more characters die, and a number of crazy twists that you won’t see coming.

Of course, we do know that there are some other spin-offs coming within the franchise. The end of part 3 of the final season should lead into the big Daryl / Carol spin-off starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride. There is also Isle of the Dead, a new spin-off starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan and Lauren Cohan as Maggie. These two shows confirm that all of these characters do make it through the original show — but don’t worry! There are still so many other characters who could die or have something terrible happen to them. There’s absolutely enough reason for suspense coming from other corners of this story.

