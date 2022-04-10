SWAT season 5 episode 17 spoilers: After the 100th episode…

Following the huge milestone tonight on CBS, rest assured that things are not slowing down at all when it comes to SWAT season 5! There is another episode coming on CBS next week titled “Cry Foul,” and we have a feeling that this one is going to be action-packed very much in its own way.

What makes this story stand out? Well, this is going to be one that starts with a series of explosions around Los Angeles, and it is going to lead to a dangerous face-off with a terrorist. Basically, from a procedural standpoint this is going to be exactly what you would expect from the show, and this is one of the reasons why it has already been renewed for another season.

Of course, there is more to the story beyond just that — we’re also going to have a chance in here to see a personal story for Deacon. It’s one where he and his wife try their best to help someone he feels is in need.

Below, you can check out the full SWAT season 5 episode 17 synopsis with some other updates that you don’t want to miss:

“Cry Foul” – When a series of deadly explosions hits oil derricks across Los Angeles, SWAT teams up to hunt down an activist-turned-terrorist. Also, Deacon and his wife, Annie (Bre Blair), work to free a reformed drug dealer who they believe was sent away for a murder he didn’t commit, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, April 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Even on the other side of this episode, rest assured there’s a lot of good stuff coming!

