NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 16 spoilers: Sam is selling his boat!

NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 16 is coming on CBS in one week’s time, and this one could feature a major milestone for Sam Hanna!

For the past few years (really, ever since losing his wife Michelle), we’ve seen LL Cool J’s character live out on a boat. It’s a place where he can find a better sense of peace for himself and have what is more or less a minimalist life. Yet, some of that could be changing, and it has a lot to do with the situation involving his father. It’s something that has been referenced a few times already and based on the latest information we’ve got, it could become an even more important story a little later this season. (It’s one of many big stories coming; there’s also a story coming up written by Eric Christian Olsen and directed by Daniela Ruah.)

For a few more details all about what’s coming, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 16 synopsis below:

“MWD” – NCIS investigates the kidnapping of Master Sergeant Boomer, a military working dog. Also, Sam looks to sell his boat so he can take care of his father who is suffering from Alzheimer’s, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, April 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of course, most of our investment in the kidnapping story is making sure the dog is okay. We’ve always been a dog lover at heart, so this is one of those cases that will immediately have our interest! We just hope in the end that there’s a happy ending here and that everyone can rally together at the office with this singular goal.

