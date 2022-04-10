Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Is 100th episode delayed by Masters?

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Are we on the verge of diving into the epic 100th episode of the series?

We know that the process of waiting for this has been a little bit painful, mostly because of the fact that last week, the show was off due to the Grammys. Yet, this is where we come bearing the good news that you will, in fact, see the Shemar Moore series back in the air in just a matter of hours! (Quick note: There is a chance that the Masters could end up delaying the start time to a certain degree.)

So what is going to be coming up during this particular episode? well, “The Fugitive” could prove to be one of the most difficult episodes yet for Hondo, given that his future is on the line over supposedly committing a crime that he is actually innocent of doing. For some more insight all about that, check out the full synopsis for the 100th episode below:

“The Fugitive” – When body cam footage left at a local news station seems to show Hondo shooting two police officers, he is forced to go on the run while the team works to clear his name, on the 100th episode of the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, April 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

As for some good news beyond all of this, just go ahead and remember that SWAT is already officially coming back for more! The network previously revealed that they have renewed the show for a season 6, and we just have to sit around to see whether it premieres in the fall or not.

