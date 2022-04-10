The Equalizer season 2 episode 15: Meet Robyn McCall’s ex-husband

Next week on The Equalizer season 2 episode 15, you are going to get a chance to dive deeper into Robyn McCall’s past. After all, we’re going to be seeing her ex-husband and with that, learn even more about the full scope of her life!

Of course, seeing McCall’s ex will come with its fair share of challenges. For starters, it is a mixing of two different worlds and the more that this happens, the more difficult things can be for her. One of the reasons why she’s been alone for a significant chunk of her career is because she does not want to put those close to her in danger. She also does not want to burden them with a lot of information or secrets.

So why do something in this particular situation? The simple answer may just be that she doesn’t think she has much of a choice. To get a few more bits and pieces of information, go ahead and check out the full The Equalizer season 2 episode 15 synopsis below:

“Hard Money” – McCall’s vigilante work further complicates her personal life when she is forced to ask her ex-husband, Dr. Miles Fulton (Stephen Bishop), to help with a gunshot victim, one of two women being hunted by thieves after they witnessed a robbery, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, April 17 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Stephen Bishop guest stars as Dr. Miles Fulton, McCall’s ex-husband and Delilah’s father.

Depending on how all of this plays out, we do think there’s a reasonably good chance that we could see even more of Bishop down the road. We know that personally, we wouldn’t object to that! The more we can see the woman behind the metaphorical mask, the better.

