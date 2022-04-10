Is Jessica Reynolds leaving Outlander? Did Malva Christie die? (season 6)

Is Jessica Reynolds leaving Outlander following the events of season 6 episode 6? Is her character of Malva Christie dead?

If you’ve already watched the events of this weekend’s new episode, you already know the answer to these questions and it’s pretty clear-cut: Malva is gone. The character found herself killed by the end of the hour, which featured a dangerous outbreak across Fraser’s Ridge that endangered Claire, among others. It also featured Malva trying to make a move on Jamie and then, also the reveal that the character was pregnant. There are so many moving parts of this story but we know where it ends: With Malva dead, and with a lot of suspicion in Claire’s direction. (Tom is probably going to do his part to push that in every way possible.)

While this is the end of the road for Reynolds on this show, she absolutely does deserve all the praise in the world for her take on this character. Adversaries in this world are not easy to play since they can be sadistic, vicious, and heavily manipulative. We’ve also seen them come in many shapes or forms, whether they be Black Jack Randall, Geillis Duncan, or Stephen Bonnet. Amidst all of the darkness, you also have to find a way to make them appear real. Reynolds did that during her stint as the character. We knew from the books that she probably wouldn’t be around a long time, but absolutely she made the most of this complicated role.

So where does the story go from here at Fraser’s Ridge? We know that the promo for the next episode (watch here) features a lot of attention on Claire as she tries to figure out how to move forward after this difficult and painful situation. We think it’s fair to say, at least for her, that things are going to get worse before they get better.

Somehow, Caitriona Balfe’s character will be able to make it through; yet, we do still have to wait and see what she’s forced to endure along the way.

What did you think about the events around Malva Christie on Outlander season 6 episode 6?

