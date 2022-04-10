Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Or, are we going to see the long-running show pushed back due to golf?

At the time of this writing, we have a little bit of good news and bad news rolled into a neat little package. Where should we start? Mostly by reminding you that there will, in fact, be another installment of NCIS: LA later tonight! However, you may need to be flexible, all things considered. Because of the Masters, there is always a chance that the show gets pushed back beyond its standard 9:00 p.m. Eastern start time. With that in mind, we suggest that you be a little bit flexible entering this episode since you’ll probably need to be.

No matter when this particular episode airs, this is going to be a fascinating one to watch unfold. Take a look at the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 15 synopsis below with some other information on what you can expect to see:

“Perception” – Rountree and his younger sister are pulled over by police and treated harshly in a clear case of racial profiling. Also, NCIS investigates the death of a Navy photographer who was assigned to document the building of a new weapons station, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, April 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This is easily one of the most topical episodes we’ve seen the show do over the years (watch a sneak peek over here), as it is taking on extremely important subject matter that some viewers may not hear enough about in their everyday lives. It’s also a reminder that people can fall victim to racial profiling even if they are in law enforcement themselves. This is a harrowing story, and it could be a performance showcase for Caleb Castille that we have not seen so far.

