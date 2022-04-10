Is Tory Kittles leaving The Equalizer? We know a lot of people had questions about the character’s future after this past episode, and understandably so. It looked as though he was ready to leave law enforcement, but is there still a way that he can make a larger impact on the world?

Going into tonight’s new episode, our feeling was that we’d get a lot more clarity on this subject, but that we’d also understand further how important Dante still is. We can’t envision him leaving the show for an abundance of reasons, starting with the affection he has for Robyn McCall and also his awareness that there are vulnerable people out there who need help. We’ve also heard nothing that suggests that Kittles is leaving his series-regular role, and that gave us hope that he would return.

Our feeling is that in the long-term, we’re going to continue to see Dante around and he’ll have more of a direct partnership with Robyn. We certainly think that Queen Latifah’s character could use some more allies, especially since so much of her job has to be underground. While she works so hard to help a number of people, there aren’t often a lot of opportunities for others to help her. Dante could be a great way to see that change.

No matter what we end up seeing tonight, we have a hard time thinking that anything is 100% settled. More than likely, this is going to be a journey that plays out over an extended period of time, and we’d hope that you stay tuned for a few more updates every single step of the way. Tonight’s episode is hardly the final one of the season, and we’re pretty confident that there will be a season 3 later on.

