Riverdale season 6 spoilers: Kiernan Shipka will return as Sabrina

Just in case you thought that Kiernan Shipka appearing on Riverdale was just a one-time occasion, think again.

According to a new report from TVLine, you are going to have a chance to see the actress reprise her role as Sabrina Spellman at least one more time before the end of the season. Shipka first turned up during the five-part Rivervale event and in doing so, checked off a box on many fans’ wishlist. From the start, there have been people wanting more links between The CW show and Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, but the two airing in different spots in the United States made that a little bit more difficult.

What Sabrina’s return tells us right now is that the show isn’t just making Rivervale long-term some flash in the pan and they are going to continue to push forward in some weird and surprising ways. We do think that Riverdale can be all over the place with some of its stories these days, but when it nails something it can prove to be rather fun. This is a show that needs to push itself and test the imagination simply because of where it is in the run. Six seasons is a long time for any series to last, but especially one that really hyped itself up on being an edgier version of what you saw in the Archie Comics.

There’s no specific date yet for Sabrina’s return, but we hope that this is something that is going to present itself a little bit more as the show inches further into the season. There’s also no announced finale date so we feel like it’s going to keep airing for some time still.

