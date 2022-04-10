Super Pumped season 2: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes

Following the big finale today on Showtime, can you expect a Super Pumped season 2 to eventually arrive? When could it premiere? If you’ve got questions on all of this stuff, we’re 100% happy to help.

The first order of business here is, of course, addressing whether or not we’re getting more of the anthology series at all. We are! Season 2 was announced some time ago, but it’s going to look and feel very-much different than what we had in season 1. The focus of this batch of episodes was the story of Uber and Travis Kalanick. The upcoming season, meanwhile, will reportedly focus more on Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook/Meta (whatever you choose to call it) and Sheryl Sandberg.

Is there potential in this story? Maybe, but we’re still not altogether sure it is something that is needed. There’s a huge shadow over anything Zuckerberg-related at this point thanks to The Social Network, which we understand did come out years ago. Because of that, it’s so easy to say that there are new stories to be told based on his life, but is the demand still very-much there? We suppose the performance of the show will speak for itself.

In general, the idea for Super Pumped is for the show to look at a different Silicon Valley or Silicon Valley-adjacent story every single year, and we hope that this does lead to some informative and captivating stuff that we don’t see coming. The only other concern we have right now is the number of biopics or dramatizations that are out there. Think in terms of what we’ve got at the moment with The Dropout, WeCrashed, and so many other shows of this ilk. They all attract big-name stars, but is the market itself oversaturated?

Hopefully, we’ll see Super Pumped season 2 at some point next year, but we have to be patient to get anything constituting some official details.

