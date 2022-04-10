Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network? Are we going to be heading back to Dutton Ranch and witnessing all the chaos soon?

It probably does not come as much of a surprise to anyone, but that particular ranch is once again in a state of flux. Market Equities is still out to destroy them, the government could be setting the stage for some battles, and of course there’s all of the drama within the Dutton family itself. Beth is now blackmailing her own brother, who is responsible for killing Garrett Randall. We’ve made it clear already that she could use that to turn Jamie into a puppet-Governor, which would then allow John to stay at the ranch and halt his reluctant foray into the political realm.

The unfortunate news is that you’ll be waiting for a while still to see all of that play out: There is no new episode of Yellowstone tonight. More than likely, there’s not going to be one until we get around to the summer.

So what is most excited about the show’s return to us? It has a lot to do with the idea of getting two separate batches of around seven episodes each, as that means we could more or less get two seasons in one. Each could tell its own story and serve as its own little arc, and that could be really effective from the vantage of point of creating the scripts. One of the criticisms we had of season 4 was that the pacing was a little too slow, and this could alleviate some of those concerns and give us a story that is moving forward in a consistent, exciting way.

What that means for all of us viewers is more surprises, more drama, and hopefully more reasons to watch live every week. From top to bottom, season 5 could be the craziest yet as the Duttons fight for the ranch harder than ever before.

