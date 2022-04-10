Is Peaky Blinders new tonight on BBC One? The season 7 future

Is Peaky Blinders new tonight on BBC One? Are we about to witness a little more story from these characters and this world?

We certainly know that there is potential for a lot more great stuff, but here’s where the bad news comes into play: You won’t be getting it anytime soon. There is no new episode tonight, and last week’s installment was meant to be the series finale for the fan-favorite drama. There was some closure, but the good news is that Tommy survived! That leaves the door open for more from him, and that’s without even mentioning everything else that could take place with other people in this world.

What we know at present is that creator Steven Knight is already planning on a movie, and it certainly feels like the door is still open for a lot of awesome stuff even after that. There’s going to be boundless potential to explore some other things in the future, but we’ll have to be patient in order to get any of that. It is imperative on some level that we have a little bit of time to explore and enjoy what is actually in front of us before we get to anything else.

In the end, a lot of patience is going to be required here, but we are excited to see a little more of what other things could be planned out! What we’re the most appreciative of at the moment is the BBC’s commitment to continue to honor some of their hit franchises, no matter the medium that we end up seeing them. Another great example of that is Luther, which is also in the process of expanding beyond what it has been in the past.

