Is The Walking Dead new tonight on AMC? The future of season 11

Is The Walking Dead new tonight on AMC? Want to know more of what lies ahead when it comes to the future of season 11 in general?

We should start this article off with this: If there is one word we would use to describe the situation with the zombie drama right now, it’s “complicated.” After all, whether or not there is a new episode today for you largely depends on how you watch the show in the first place. There is no new episode for those who watch on AMC+, as the streaming service launched season 11 episode 16 this past week.

However, AMC itself will be airing this episode titled “Acts of God” later tonight, and you’re going to see an epic episode that will remind us that people are just as threatening as zombies in this world. Maggie has her work cut out for her, and there could be a few major surprises by the end of it. For more discussion on what to expect, we suggest you take a look at either the promo below or the short synopsis:

Maggie prepares to defend Hilltop and the people of Riverbend against Hornsby.

What about episode 17 in general?

This is a story that you’ll most likely see later this year, and we’re sure that the final eight episodes are going to be deadly, pivotal, and of course emotional. We do know already that there are some spin-offs coming after this show ends, but for the majority of the Walking Dead’s main characters, this will be the end. We have to prepare with that simply thing in mind.

