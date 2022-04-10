Is Pete Davidson leaving Saturday Night Live? Where is he at tonight?

Is Pete Davidson leaving Saturday Night Live? It’s fair to watch these days and wonder where in the world he is. After all, the cast member/comedian has been gone from the majority of the past few episodes, with his sole appearance coming in a pre-tape one week ago.

Unfortunately, Pete’s absence continued on tonight’s new episode and at the time of this writing, it’s not entirely clear when he will be back. We know that a part of his recent MIA status is due to him working on a movie, but we know that a lot of the headlines will focus on his recent relationship with Kim Kardashian and the headlines surrounding it and Kanye West. Also, he was at the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians with her not that long ago!

Pete is still in the opening credits for SNL, though, and as long as that is the case, he is a full-time cast member. We also feel like he’s going to be appearing live on the show again at some point this season, and it’s mostly a question of when. After the next episode in seven days, most likely we’re going to be on another hiatus that brings us to May. It’s very well possible that he appears at that point!

The question that you really be wondering is the same one that we’ve thought about for a while: Is this his final season? Will he leave for good after this spring? There’s a reasonably good chance this turns out to be the case. Remember that there was speculation about his future last year, even before his relationship with Kim started up. He has a lot of movie projects, plus he’s always going to be in demand for stand-up comedy work. Whenever he does leave, he’ll have no shortage of opportunities.

