Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 9: Is D-Mac dead?

Tonight, Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 9 brought us a pretty jam-packed episode, and it’s also one with quite the shocking end. Is D-Mac really dead? What could that mean for the future of Tommy Egan and his brother JP? The ramifications to all of this could be enormous and play out for quite some time moving forward.

We should start, though, by saying this: D-Mac isn’t for sure gone and for the time being, we remain hopeful that he’s going to pull through.

To us, we think D-Mac getting shot in the episode tonight represented more a way for the writers to get to another story that they desperately wanted to tell: JP learning that he was his son. That’s something that Tommy has known for a little while, and of course that lie by omission is the sort of thing that is not sitting well with JP at all. These two are going to have a LOT to get through, especially since JP picked up the phone and called Kate and Joseph Sikora’s character is pretty darn upset about that.

Provided that D-Mac makes it through, we’re of course curious to learn a little bit more about where things go moving forward with him and JP. There are a lot of emotional conversations that need to be had, but there’s also probably not a lot of room to have a lot of them in the finale. Just remember everything else that is going on right now, especially the war that could be landing on Tommy’s doorstep thanks to the Flynn family.

What did you think about D-Mac getting shot on Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

