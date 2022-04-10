Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto? (day 44)

It is technically day 44 now in the Big Brother Canada 10 house, so what better time than now to talk the Veto winner?

If you missed it, on Friday, Gino won the Head of Household Competition, something put together after Buzzkilled did not work as according to plan. Following that, earlier today he chose to nominate Summer and Moose. His objective here was to set the stage to nominate Marty after the Veto, and he deliberately chose people to put up who would probably not pick him with houseguest’s choice.

Unfortunately for him, this is where things get a little bit wackier. Jacey-Lynne, Josh, and Haleena competed in the Veto today, and Haleena won her first competition of the season! while we wouldn’t say that Marty is one of her super-close allies, she also understands his value in the game as someone to control. She knows that if she uses the Veto, there’s a good chance that he gets thrown on the block and sent to jury. For the sake of chaos, this is easily the most fun outcome we could ever possibly get.

What makes things even messier is that Kevin and Haleena have tried to pitch a potential final four to Jacey-Lynne and Gino, so if Haleena doesn’t use the Veto, that puts an end to that. Yet, does it matter when Gino isn’t HoH next week and Marty is seemingly the bigger target long-term? We foresee her being pulled in so many directions and in the end, it’s pretty interesting she opted to win this at all. On paper, she could always just pitch to get Moose out this week and use Summer staying on the block as collateral damage, but there are huge consequences to that, as well.

