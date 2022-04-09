The Flash season 8 episode 11 promo: Is Ronnie Raymond back?

Wednesday night’s The Flash season 8 episode 11 carries with it the title of “Resurrection,” and this has the potential to be one of the strongest individual stories in years.

After all, consider what’s been set up at this point! The idea that Ronnie Raymond could somehow be alive makes for such a fascinating, twisted concept, especially since we’re all left to question just whether or not this is real. Is Caitlin being set up by the Black Flame, who is somehow using her grief against her? Is there some sort of science-y way that Ronnie is still around in some shape or form?

We’re sure that this episode will give some more answers on all of this; it’s been known for a while that Robbie Amell would be coming back, but the specifics around it were unclear. The promo below does show us that Caitlin is convinced she can help her late husband, and is willing to go it alone in order to ensure that this happens.

Our chief concern at this point is mostly that this Flame is working to tear the entirety of the team apart in different ways, and is using the concept of grief as a way in which to do that. Because we’re still in the middle of this season, it feels much to early to say we’re going to get complete answers anytime soon, or at least that could be the case if we’re building towards some sort of super-specific Big Bad at the end of all of this.

For those of you who do want Danielle Panabaker to get some fantastic material, though, it does feel like you’re going to be getting that for at least the immediate future.

